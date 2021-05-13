The Elk County Varsity Track and Field Meet was held at St. Marys Area High School on Thursday. St. Marys Area won the girls' team title and Johnsonburg won the boys' team title.
featured
Elk County Varsity Track and Field Meet held
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Elk County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19
- Elk County Varsity Track and Field Meet held
- Dutchmen win D9 team title
- Dutch shut out Bradford
- Crusader baseball team falls to Johnsonburg
- CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
- Lady Dutch shut out Bradford
- St. Marys Area to play for D9-AA Boy's Tennis Team Championship Thursday
Popular Content
Articles
- Fleming appointed as new city manager
- ECC, SMA hosting outdoor proms this year
- Local couple memorialized with tree planting
- Elk County Coroner releases information on Ridgway train versus pedestrian accident
- Fox Twp. receives funding for road project
- Light the Night event taking place May 15
- Lady Dutch win Elk County Softball Tournament
- Azzato marks 25 year ownership milestone
- St. Marys Area to play for D9-AA Boy's Tennis Team Championship Thursday
- Elk County Junior High Track and Field Meet held
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.