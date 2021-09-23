9-23 YFD winners

Pictured are the 2021 winners of guns at the recent Elk County Youth Field Day. In the picture are Maddy MacAfee, Blake Pichler, Alex Clark, Anna Geci, Samuel Benson, Jude Schreiber, Holden Lipsey, Karson Hoffman, Caden Blarr, Gage Lehman, Andrew Benson, Anthony Ruffner, and Gaven Lehman. 

