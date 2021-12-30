12-29 Ridgway boys vs Johnsonburg

The Ridgway Elkers defeated the Johnsonburg Rams by a score of 47-33 in the opening round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Wednesday. Ridgway plays ECC in the championship game on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Johnsonburg will face St. Marys Area in the consolation game at 4:30 p.m.

