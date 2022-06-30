6-30 Softball all-state

The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) has announced its All-State Teams for 2022, with four local players earning honors. From ECC, Emily Mourer was named DP – Second Team for 1A. From St. Marys Area, Kendall Young was named Pitcher – First Team for 4A, Rosa DePrater was named Utility – First Team for 4A, and Olivia Eckels was named Second Base – Second Team for 4A.

