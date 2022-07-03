A Home Run Derby, with divisions for both youth and adults, was held at the St. Marys Area High School softball field on Sunday evening in conjunction with the community's Fourth of July celebration.
featured
Home Run Derby held during holiday celebration
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Four locals earn all-state softball honors
- Elk County eliminated as DuBois Seniors win District 10 title
- Major all-stars stage comeback
- Minor softball all-stars win
- Minor baseball all-stars open season with win
- North team practices at SMAHS
- Major baseball all-stars win
- Junior all-stars force deciding game
- North wins Varischetti Game
- Storm causes damage throughout Elk County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.