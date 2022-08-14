The St. Marys Area High School Dutch and Lady Dutch soccer teams are set to start scrimmaging this week as they prepare for the 2022 season, but fans were able to catch players from both squads in action on Friday during the 1st Annual Coach P’s Blue and Red Game, a fundraiser held at the St. Marys Area High School soccer field.
Inaugural Blue and Red Game draws a crowd at SMAHS
