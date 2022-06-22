The St. Marys Junior League all-star softball team opened play in the District 10 Tournament on Wednesday evening in Warren with a 15-0 four-inning victory over Warren.
Latest News
- Storm causes streams to rise
- Juniors open District 10 play with win
- Majors shut out Warren in elimination game
- Summer Buckle Series races to midpoint
- Inaugural Elk Country Junior Conservation Camp held
- St. Marys Legion blanked by Wilcox
- Elk County Tool & Die team wins Summer Classic Tournament Championship
- Major softball all-stars fall to Punxsy in District 10 opener
Popular Content
Articles
- Storm causes damage throughout Elk County
- Farewell reception held for Fr. Ross Miceli
- Community celebrates Corpus Christi
- St. Marys Legion blanked by Wilcox
- Library unveils little free food pantries
- Elk County Tool & Die team wins Summer Classic Tournament Championship
- Storm causes streams to rise
- Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club holds annual snake hunt
- Girls’ basketball camp underway at ECCHS
- Pizza Tournament moves to Wednesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.