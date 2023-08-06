Bruce Walkovich, the winner of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance's Grand Slam photo contest, was recognized during the Keystone Elk Country Alliance Elk Expo. Walkovich's winning photo was used for this year's Elk Expo patch, and is also featured on the cover of KECA's 2024 raffle calendar and a label for Benezette Wines.
KECA recognizes first Grand Slam photo contest winner
