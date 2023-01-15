The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader junior varsity girls' basketball team defeated the St. Marys Area Lady Dutch by a score of 27-3 on Saturday evening at ECCHS.
Lady Crusader JV team wins big over Lady Dutch
