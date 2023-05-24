The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader softball team advanced to Monday's D9 1A championship game with a 15-7 semifinal win over Otto-Eldred in Bradford on Wednesday afternoon.
Lady Crusaders advance to D9 1A title game
