The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader volleyball team defeated the Johnsonburg Ramettes 3-1 in a D9-A semifinal played at ECCHS on Tuesday evening. ECC will now face Oswayo Valley in the D9-A title game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Kane.
Lady Crusaders advance to D9-A title game
