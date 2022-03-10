The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders advanced to the second round of the 2022 PIAA 1A Girls' Basketball Championship with a 52-23 win over Monessen on Wednesday night.
featured
Lady Crusaders advance with win over Monessen
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Fire claims the life of a St. Marys woman
- Elk Co. Coroner releases fire victim identity, cause of death
- Crusaders advance to D9-A title game
- Crusaders edge Rochester
- Crusaders win D9-A title
- Annual keuchel sale makes its return
- Waylon Wehler wins at 172 pounds
- Beimel places first in 106-pound weight class at regionals
- Lady Crusaders win D9-A title
- Diocese of Erie announces death of Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring?
You voted: