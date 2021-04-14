The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader softball team defeated Sheffield by a score of 23-2 in three innings in a game played on the road in Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon.
Latest News
- Dutch tennis team edges Crusaders
- Lady Crusaders bring home big win
- Wolf Administration encourages all college students to receive COVID-19 vaccine before the semester ends
- Ralph Lauren unveils crisp white Team USA Olympic uniforms
- Prince Philip shaped, and was shaped by, a century of tumult
- Elk County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19
- Dutch baseball shut out by Hollidaysburg
- SMA track and field teams fall to Punxsy squads
Popular Content
Articles
- Former fire chief laid to rest
- Crews progress with deconstruction of former monastery
- Array of local races slated in primary election
- Hanes to participate in youth leader conference
- The pack is back at humane society
- Neglected health care during pandemic a concern
- Demolition continues at former convent
- Local providers expand vaccine efforts
- St. Marys parks looking to hire summer staff
- Historical Society working on expanded military display
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.