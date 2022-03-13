The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders came up short, 38-35, against Union in the second round of the PIAA 1A Girls' Basketball Championship on Saturday.
featured
Lady Crusaders come up short against Union
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Crusaders come up short against Union
- Crusaders advance with win over Farrell
- Vehicle restrictions planned for several Pennsylvania roadways
- Winter Storm Watch upgraded to Winter Storm Warning
- Winter Storm Watch issued for Elk County
- Lady Crusaders advance with win over Monessen
- Season ends for Lady Dutch
- Elk Co. Coroner releases fire victim identity, cause of death
Popular Content
Articles
- Fire claims the life of a St. Marys woman
- Elk Co. Coroner releases fire victim identity, cause of death
- Crusaders edge Rochester
- Winter Storm Watch issued for Elk County
- Crusaders advance with win over Farrell
- Lady Crusaders advance with win over Monessen
- Season ends for Lady Dutch
- Crusaders win D9-A title
- Waylon Wehler wins at 172 pounds
- Annual keuchel sale makes its return
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring?
You voted: