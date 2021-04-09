The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader softball team defeated Bradford by a score of 15-5 in five innings on Friday afternoon.
Latest News
- Lady Crusaders defeat Bradford
- Elk County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19
- Former fire chief laid to rest
- Array of local races slated in primary election
- Local providers expand vaccine efforts
- St. Marys parks looking to hire summer staff
- Historical Society working on expanded military display
- Neglected health care during pandemic a concern
Popular Content
Articles
- Demolition continues at former convent
- SMA track and field teams defeated by Bradford
- Former fire chief laid to rest
- Bunny Hop 5K held
- Dutch baseball team lost season opener
- Lady Dutch shut out DuBois Area
- Lady Dutch open season with win
- Dutch tennis team wins
- Dutch get first win
- Residents continue to voice dissent over sewer rate change
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.