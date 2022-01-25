The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader basketball team defeated the Kane Lady Wolves by a score of 40-25 on Monday night.
Latest News
- Lady Crusaders defeat Kane
- Vehicle restrictions planned for part of Interstate 80
- Dutchmen win on the road
- Aaron Straub records 900th career victory as Crusaders' head coach
- Crusaders edge Elkers in 2OT
- Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
- Dutch come up short in 2OT
- SMA gymnastics team wins against Ridgway
Popular Content
Articles
- Aaron Straub records 900th career victory as Crusaders' head coach
- Dutch come up short in 2OT
- Crusaders edge Elkers in 2OT
- SMA announces basketball schedule changes
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Johnsonburg
- SMA swim and dive teams split with Bellefonte
- Benzinger Park ice skating rink now open
- SMA gymnastics team wins against Ridgway
- Dutchmen win on the road
- Winter Storm Izzy blankets area with several inches of snow
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.