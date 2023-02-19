The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders defeated the St. Marys Area Lady Dutch by a score of 36-31 in the girls' AML championship game on Saturday at St. Marys Area High School.
Lady Crusaders defeat Lady Dutch for AML title
