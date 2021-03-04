The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders ended their regular season with a 58-39 victory over Kane on Thursday night.
Latest News
- New trailhead proposed in Fox Twp. by Elk Co. Riders
- Dutchmen win against Wolves
- Lady Crusaders defeat Lady Wolves
- Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new deal for 2021 season
- Fox Twp. Supervisors approve an array of items
- Fox Twp. fire report presented during supervisors meeting
- Crusaders bring home win over Northern Potter
- Voting begins for 2021 Elk Expo patch
Popular Content
Articles
- Special weather statement issued
- Aircraft crash lands at St. Marys Airport
- Second-dose clinic conducted on Sunday
- Crusaders pull away late for win over Coudy
- Crusaders win big over Austin
- Lady Crusaders cruise to victory over Lady Elkers
- Lady Dutch win big over Smethport
- ECC wins Large Varsity title at D9 Competitive Spirit Championships
- SMA gymnastics team wins League Invitational
- Fox Twp. Supervisors approve an array of items
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for winter to be over?
You voted: