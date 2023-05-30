DCC defeated the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader softball team by a score of 6-2 in the D9 1A championship game on Monday.
Latest News
- Memorial Day parade marches through St. Marys
- ECCHS Class of 2023 celebrates graduation day
- Lady Dutch win D9 4A softball title
- Lady Crusaders fall to DCC
- Dutchmen take on Carrick today
- St. Marys Memorial Day honors local heroes
- Tom Price named as Memorial Day Parade grand marshal
- Wehler family gather for memorial tree planting
Popular Content
Articles
- Tractor trailer crashes into guard shack, building
- Wehler family gather for memorial tree planting
- Tom Price named as Memorial Day Parade grand marshal
- Community pool to open June 2
- Lady Crusaders advance to D9 1A title game
- Passing the torch
- Elk County Salvation Army celebrates the “Doughnut Lassies”
- Dutch Manufacturing students create Olympic t-shirts
- Dutch win D9-AAAA title
- ECC baseball team wins
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.