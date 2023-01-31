The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks defeated the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders by a score of 51-44 on Monday night at ECCHS.
Latest News
- Dutchmen win on Senior Night
- Lady Crusaders fall to Punxsutawney
- ECC kicks off Catholic Schools Week with collaborative art project
- English course serving needs of career, tech ed students
- Dollar Tree-Family Dollar now open in Ridgway
- Kreckel Enterprises makes donation to ECCHS Athletic Association Hudl
- Leadership Elk & Cameron completes session on health and human services
- Catholic Foundation Awards grants to Saint Boniface Parish
Popular Content
Articles
- Renovations underway
- Jireh Lanes under new ownership
- English course serving needs of career, tech ed students
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Pampered Pooch Parlor now offering clips for canines
- Brunelli scholarship fund established at Community Foundation
- SMA indoor bocce team wins inaugural home match
- SMA competition cheerleaders advance directly to finals
- Dutchmen fall to Raiders
- Crusaders defeat Bradford
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.