The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader softball team is set to open play in the District 9 1A girls’ softball playoffs today at 7:30 p.m. at Benzinger Park.
ECC is the third seed in the playoffs and will host sixth seeded Redbank Valley. The two squads did not meet during the regular season.
The Lady Crusaders enter the playoff with a 14-4 record. Two of the team’s losses have been to DuBois Central Catholic, and the other two have been to St. Marys Area.
Redbank Valley enters the playoff with a 10-9 record. The Lady Bulldogs have won three out of their last four games.
The winner of Monday’s game will advance to face second seeded Otto-Eldred on Wednesday in the semifinals at a site and time to be announced. Otto-Eldred has a bye in the quarterfinals.
In today’s other quarterfinal matchup, fourth seeded A-C Valley will host fifth seeded Forest in a 4 p.m. game, with the winner advancing to take on top seeded DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday. DCC also has a bye in the quarterfinals.
The D9 1A title game is scheduled to be played on May 29 at Heindl Field in DuBois at a time to be announced.