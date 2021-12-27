12-27 girls jv

The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders and Johnsonburg Ramettes will meet in the championship game of the Elk County Catholic High School Junior Varsity Holiday Tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at ECCHS. St. Marys and Ridgway will play in the consolation game. ECC defeated Ridgway 19-17 in the opening round on Monday, Dec. 27, while Johnsonburg defeated St. Marys Area 25-23. 

