The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders and Johnsonburg Ramettes will meet in the championship game of the Elk County Catholic High School Junior Varsity Holiday Tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at ECCHS. St. Marys and Ridgway will play in the consolation game. ECC defeated Ridgway 19-17 in the opening round on Monday, Dec. 27, while Johnsonburg defeated St. Marys Area 25-23.
Lady Crusaders, Ramettes to meet in ECCHS JV Holiday Tournament title game
