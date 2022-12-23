Members of the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader varsity basketball team donned their Christmas sweaters ahead of their game on Thursday evening to spread some holiday cheer.
featured
Lady Crusaders show off Christmas spirit
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Pistner presented with baseketball for 400th win
- Lady Crusaders show off Christmas spirit
- Budget, wage schedule among approvals for city council
- Lady Crusaders defeat DuBois
- SMAHS recognizes National Honor Society students
- PennDOT urges drivers to use caution during winter weather
- Lady Dutch win big over Brookville
- PA residential burglaries are more frequent during the holidays
Popular Content
Articles
- Gingerbread 5K Dash held Sunday afternoon
- Dutch wrestlers welcome back alumni as they take down DuBois
- Crusaders hold on for win over Brookville
- ECC earns grand champion honors at SMA Snowman Showdown
- SMAHS DECA students advance to state competition
- City council releases agenda for tonight’s meeting
- Council approves appointments to board, commissions
- Fifth graders describe favorite aspects of St. Marys in essay contest
- Large crowd gathers despite chilly temps for Wreaths Across America
- Budget, wage schedule among approvals for city council
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How is your Christmas shopping going?
You voted: