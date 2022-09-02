The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader volleyball team hosted crosstown rival St. Marys Area in their home opener on Thursday evening. While the action was back and forth at times, the Lady Crusaders swept the Lady Dutch 3-0 to start the season off with a win.
Lady Crusaders sweep Lady Dutch in home opener
