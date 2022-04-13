4-13 ECC Softball

The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader softball team added two wins to their record on Wednesday. The team started the afternoon by finishing Monday's suspended game against Brookville at Heindl Field in DuBois. ECC won 17-0 in four-innings. After that, the ECC squad traveled to Johnsonburg to face the Ramettes and brought home a 12-6 victory.

Tags

Recommended for you