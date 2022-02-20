The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders defeated DuBois Central Catholic by a score of 48-41 in the AML championship game on Saturday night at St. Marys Area High School.
Latest News
- Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday
- Crusaders fall to Ridgway in AML championship game
- It's OK Day held Sunday at St. Marys Area High School
- Lady Crusaders win AML title
- Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for Elk County
- PennDOT warns motorists traveling North Central Pennsylvania to be alert for white outs, blowing and drifting snow
- Crusaders avenge regular season loss with AML semifinal win against DCC
- Lady Crusaders battle back for win against Brockway in AML semis
Popular Content
Articles
- How sweet it is: New bake shop opening in St. Marys
- Crusaders avenge regular season loss with AML semifinal win against DCC
- Crusaders end regular season with a win
- Lady Dutch win big against DuBois Area
- ECC cheerleaders recognized
- PennDOT warns motorists traveling North Central Pennsylvania to be alert for white outs, blowing and drifting snow
- Flood watch issued for Elk County
- Lady Dutch win against Brookville
- Lady Crusaders battle back for win against Brockway in AML semis
- Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for Elk County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring?
You voted: