The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders opened their run in the D9 1 A girls' basketball playoffs with a 47-28 win over Clarion on Thursday evening at ECCHS.
featured
Lady Crusaders win D9 1A playoff opener
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Setting the stage: Long-time Rotary auction set for Sunday
- Dutchmen defeat Chucks in D9 4A semifinal
- Lady Dutch defeat Clearfield in D9 4A semis
- Lady Crusaders win D9 1A playoff opener
- ADAS host Narcan drive-thru in St. Marys
- Art in the Wilds Call For Artists
- Antler shed hunting program being held Saturday
- Vacancy opens on SMASD Board of School Directors
Popular Content
Articles
- Vacancy opens on SMASD Board of School Directors
- Elk Co. Commissioners address overdose death at county prison
- SMPD promotes Nero to sergeant
- SMASD hires new elementary school principal
- Crusaders defeat Ridgway in overtime for AML title
- Antler shed hunting program being held Saturday
- SMA gymnastics team competes at Pa. Classic Gymnastics State Championships
- PennDOT temporarily reduces speed limits on Interstate 80
- Footlighters latest show dives into the bond of friendships
- Helayna Hollobaugh: “A taste for speed”
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you enjoying the recent mild weather?
You voted: