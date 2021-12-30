12-29 ECC vs Johnsonburg

The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders defeated the Johnsonburg Ramettes by a score of 36-23 in the opening round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Wednesday. ECC plays St. Marys Area in the championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Johnsonburg will face Ridgway in the consolation game at 3 p.m.

