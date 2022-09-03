The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders went undefeated in the Elk County Volleyball Tournament today at ECCHS. ECC defeated Johnsonburg in the championship match to claim the tournament title, and St. Marys Area defeated Ridgway in the consolation match.
