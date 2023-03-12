The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders defeated Northern Bedford 50-27 on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the PIAA 1A Girl's Basketball Championship.
Lady Crusaders win PIAA 1A playoff opener
