The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch ended their season as the District 9 Class AA girls' soccer runner-up following a 10-0 loss to Clearfield in Monday's championship game.
featured
Lady Dutch are D9-AA girls' soccer runner-up
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Dutch are D9-AA girls' soccer runner-up
- New pastor installed at St. Mary's Parish
- KECA holds Halloween Extravaganza
- Lady Dutch volleyball team advances to D9-AAA title game
- Lady Crusaders sweep Coudersport
- Crusaders blank C-L
- Lady Crusaders fall to Brockway in OT
- Crusaders edge Gators in D9-A playoff opener
Popular Content
Articles
- New pastor installed at St. Mary's Parish
- Lady Dutch volleyball team advances to D9-AAA title game
- Crusaders edge Gators in D9-A playoff opener
- Crusaders blank C-L
- Lady Crusaders fall to Brockway in OT
- Lady Crusaders sweep Coudersport
- ECCHS holds haunted house
- SMA junior varsity football team ends season
- Mercy Mission Tour comes to town
- 2022 Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League varsity champions
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.