The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch softball team defeated ECC by a score of 16-4 in five innings on Monday afternoon in a game played at Benzinger Park.
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Maddie Lanzel wins four state titles
- Burial Detail holds annual banquet
- Catalone places third at PJW Youth State Championships
- Registration underway for Bunny Hop
- Eagle Scout Court of Honor held
- Crusaders edged by Brockway
- Trout season opens statewide
- Dutch baseball team opens season with loss to Punxsy
- Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit
- Lady Crusaders blank Lady Rovers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which would you like to see happen?
You voted: