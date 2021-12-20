12-20 SMA girls vs Johnsonburg
Photo by Rich Quiggle

Isabelle Caskey, 33, scores 2 of her 10 points for the Lady Dutch Monday night against Johnsonburg in the Dutch Oven at St. Marys Area High School. St. Marys defeated the Ramettes 53-41 to improve to 5-2. The Lady Dutch return to action Wednesday night when they will travel to Brookville to take on the Lady Raiders. For complete coverage of last night’s game, check out Wednesday’s edition of the St. Marys Daily Press.

