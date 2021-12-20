Isabelle Caskey, 33, scores 2 of her 10 points for the Lady Dutch Monday night against Johnsonburg in the Dutch Oven at St. Marys Area High School. St. Marys defeated the Ramettes 53-41 to improve to 5-2. The Lady Dutch return to action Wednesday night when they will travel to Brookville to take on the Lady Raiders. For complete coverage of last night’s game, check out Wednesday’s edition of the St. Marys Daily Press.
Latest News
- Wednesday's Lady Dutch basketball game rescheduled
- ECC boys win in overtime
- Lady Dutch defeat Ramettes
- Since 1980s US chances of a white Christmas melt a bit
- Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
- ECCSS holds Christmas Concert
- Santa makes appearance at Christmas concert
- St. Marys Area Music Department holds Holiday Concert
Popular Content
Articles
- Lady Crusaders defeat Johnsonburg in home opener
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Ridgway
- Crusader basketball team wins season opener
- ECCSS holds Christmas Concert
- St. Marys Area Music Department holds Holiday Concert
- Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
- ECC boys win in overtime
- Santa makes appearance at Christmas concert
- Lady Dutch win home opener
- Dutchmen placed second at Kickoff Classic
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How is your Christmas shopping going?
You voted: