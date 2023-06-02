The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch softball team saw their season come to an end with a 3-2 loss to Bellefonte in a sub-regional played in DuBois on Thursday.
Latest News
- Dutchmen fall to Bellefonte
- Lady Dutch edged by Bellefonte
- Manufacturing caucus tours local manufacturing
- Lions Club hosting annual garage sale Friday and Saturday
- District seeking alternative plan for entrance project
- SMA softball, baseball teams in action today
- Hometown Heroes banner program conducting second round
- Basketball coach’s contract not renewed by school board
Popular Content
Articles
- Tractor trailer crashes into guard shack, building
- Basketball coach’s contract not renewed by school board
- Tom Price named as Memorial Day Parade grand marshal
- Wehler family gather for memorial tree planting
- ECCHS Class of 2023 celebrates graduation day
- Hometown Heroes banner program conducting second round
- Memorial Day parade marches through St. Marys
- Lady Crusaders win 'true second' game
- Dutchmen defeat Carrick
- PA Secretary of Agriculture addresses the hardwood industry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.