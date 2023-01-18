The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch were defeated by the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks by a score of 45-34 on Wednesday evening at St. Marys Area High School.
Latest News
- Lady Dutch fall to Lady Chucks
- PennDOT: The science of battling snow storms
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Port Allegany Gators
- SMAHS establishes Unified Bocce Ball Team
- Crusaders bring home win over Kane
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- SMA wins D9 Small Varsity competitive spirit title
Popular Content
Articles
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- St. Marys native brings his historic trade business to the area
- School board discusses myriad of topics
- Miracle Minute held to raise funds for two locals
- Crusaders defeat Dutchmen
- Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
- School board discusses potential renovations at two buildings
- SMA wins D9 Small Varsity competitive spirit title
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Port Allegany Gators
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.