The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch junior varsity team defeated Ridgway by a score of 20-14 in the opening round of the ECC Junior Varsity Holiday Tournament at ECCHS on Tuesday.
Latest News
- Lady Dutch JV team defeats Ridgway
- Dutch JV team edges Johnsonburg
- Crusader JV team defeats Clearfield
- Lady Crusader JV team wins against Johnsonburg
- ECC's Tori Newton earns all-state honors for volleyball
- Pistner presented with baseketball for 400th win
- Lady Crusaders show off Christmas spirit
- Budget, wage schedule among approvals for city council
Popular Content
Articles
- Budget, wage schedule among approvals for city council
- Pistner presented with baseketball for 400th win
- Lady Crusaders defeat DuBois
- SMAHS recognizes National Honor Society students
- Lady Crusaders show off Christmas spirit
- ECC's Tori Newton earns all-state honors for volleyball
- PennDOT urges drivers to use caution during winter weather
- Lady Dutch win big over Brookville
- PA residential burglaries are more frequent during the holidays
- SMAHS DECA students advance to state competition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.