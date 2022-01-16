The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch junior varsity team defeated ECC by a score of 30-25 in a contest played at Elk County Catholic High School on Saturday afternoon.
featured
Lady Dutch JV team won against ECC Saturday afternoon
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Crusaders win rematch with Lady Dutch
- Lady Dutch JV team won against ECC Saturday afternoon
- In vaccination battles, pro athletes become proxy players
- Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record store
- George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy honored by Producer’s Guild
- Crusaders pull away in second half for win over Dutchmen
- Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude
- ECC boys' junior varsity basketball team defeats St. Marys Area
Popular Content
Articles
- Dutchmen get first win
- Wind Chill Advisory issued for Elk County
- New mayor, council members sworn in
- Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk County
- Penn Highlands Healthcare adds St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy
- Crusaders pull away in second half for win over Dutchmen
- Deja vu? Roethlisberger hoping for Bettis-style send-off
- Crusaders win big over Coudersport
- Dutch basketball team holds Elementary Night
- Lady Crusaders defeated by Punxsutawney
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.