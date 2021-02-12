The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch defeated the Ridgway Lady Elkers by a score of 37-21 in a Senior Night matchup on Friday night at St. Marys Area High School.
Lady Dutch record Senior Night victory over Lady Elkers
