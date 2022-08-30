The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch soccer team opened their season on Monday on the road against Brookville. The game got off to a late start due to a rain delay, and there was another weather delay in the first half, but the weather did not stop the Lady Dutch from bringing home a 3-0 shutout victory.
Latest News
- ECCSS introduces fall athletes at Family Picnic and Bonfire
- Dutch golfers played host to Bradford on Monday
- SMA cross country teams open seasons on the road
- Lady Dutch volleyball team opens season with loss to Ramettes
- Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan agree to 3-year extension
- Tomlin still mum on starting QB as Steelers add LB, lineman
- Lady Dutch shut out Brookville in opener
- Bills CB White to miss at least first 4 weeks of season
Popular Content
Articles
- Dutch open season with win
- Crusaders hold on for win over Otto-Eldred
- Dutch Country Stadium to utilize new entrance
- Area photographer’s work helps make for unique collector’s item
- Dutch golfers defeat Ridgway for third win of the week
- St. Marys hunter drawn for antlered elk license
- Lady Dutch tennis team opens season with win
- Mastriano makes campaign stop at Elk Expo
- Farmers market remains popular draw
- County holds annual Household Hazardous Waste collection
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.