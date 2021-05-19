The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch softball team recorded a 13-0 five-inning victory against Coudersport on Wednesday afternoon on the road in Coudersport. Kendall Young and Olivia Eckels each hit a home run for the Lady Dutch in the game.
Lady Dutch softball shuts out Coudersport
