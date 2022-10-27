The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch volleyball team defeated Clearfield 3-1 in a D9-AAA semifinal on Thursday evening to advance to Monday's championship game against DuBois.
Lady Dutch volleyball team advances to D9-AAA title game
