The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch basketball team defeated the visiting DuBois Lady Beavers by a score of 46-19 on Monday night in a game played at the St. Marys Area High School gymnasium.
featured
Lady Dutch win big against DuBois Area
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Dutch win big against DuBois Area
- Rams win Super Bowl 23-20
- Lady Dutch defeated Lady Crusaders Saturday night
- Lady Crusader junior varsity team defeats St. Marys Area
- Crusader varsity team defeats St. Marys Area
- SMA boys' junior varsity team defeats ECC
- Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
- SMA swimmers split with Bradford on Senior Night
Popular Content
Articles
- How sweet it is: New bake shop opening in St. Marys
- Crusaders fall to Brookville in OT
- Crusader varsity team defeats St. Marys Area
- Dutchmen win in overtime on Senior Night
- Snowmobiling growing in popularity across Pa.
- Little Dribblers Night held at ECC
- SMA boys' junior varsity team defeats ECC
- Dutch wrestlers win final home match
- Lady Dutch defeated Lady Crusaders Saturday night
- SMA swimmers split with Bradford on Senior Night
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.