5-6 SMA softball

The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch defeated Elk County Catholic by a score of 19-4 in three innings on Thursday afternoon at Benzinger Park to win this year's Elk County Softball Tournament. St. Marys Area reached the title game by defeating Johnsonburg 17-2 in three innings, while ECC defeated Coudersport 11-1 in five innings. In the consolation game, Johnsonburg defeated Coudersport 12-2 in six innings. 

Tags

