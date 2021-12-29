12-29 SMA girls vs Ridgway

The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch defeated the Ridgway Lady Elkers by a score of 33-26 in the opening round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Wednesday. St. Marys will play ECC in the championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m. Ridgway will play Johnsonburg in the consolation game on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you