LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter Tuesday night against Oklahoma City, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar became the league’s all-time leading scorer on April 5, 1984 and wound up retiring with 38,387 points.

