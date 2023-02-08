LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter Tuesday night against Oklahoma City, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar became the league’s all-time leading scorer on April 5, 1984 and wound up retiring with 38,387 points.
breaking
LeBron James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- LeBron James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark
- Will Ferrell, Alicia Silverstone star in Super Bowl ads
- Biden declares in State of Union US is 'unbowed, unbroken’
- SMA gymnastics team wraps up regular season with road win
- Crusaders lose to Raiders on the road
- Lady Dutch fall to Punxsy on the road
- SSMSES first graders enjoy “red carpet” event
- Dutchmen win on the road
Popular Content
Articles
- Elk Co. Riders warming up for their winter ride
- Crusaders avenge earlier loss to DuBois
- “Women on the Rise” education, networking event returns March 8
- Taylor Glass celebrates 30 years of service
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
- ECC, SMCMS students share smiles with Kindness Rocks project
- SMA indoor bocce team rolls to another win
- SMA duo competes at Wildcard Singles Western PA Qualifying Tournament
- 100 days of learning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which team will win Super Bowl LVII?
You voted: