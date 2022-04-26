The location of today’s varsity baseball matchup between the Elk County Catholic Crusaders and Brockway Rovers has been changed. Originally scheduled to be played at Berwind Park in St. Marys, the game has now been moved to Brockway and will have a start time of 4:45 p.m. ECC will remain the home team.
Location change announced for today’s ECC baseball game
