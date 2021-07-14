The St. Marys Major League all-stars advanced to the final of the winner's bracket of the state tournament on Wednesday evening with an 11-1 victory over Stroudsburg. St. Marys next plays Mifflinburg at 5 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the championship game as the undefeated team.
Major all-stars advance to final of winner's bracket
