Photo courtesy of Kelli Surra

The St. Marys Major League all-stars advanced to the final of the winner's bracket of the state tournament on Wednesday evening with an 11-1 victory over Stroudsburg. St. Marys next plays Mifflinburg at 5 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the championship game as the undefeated team. 

