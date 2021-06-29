The St. Marys Major League all-star softball team defeated Punxsutawney by a score of 16-6 in five innings on Tuesday night to claim this year's District 10 title. Members of the team are Bailey Thorwart, Kaylen Eozzo, Molly Hanslovan, Avery Eckels, Sidney Reider, Alexa Uhl, Alison Mertz, Zoe Romanic, Sophie Surra, Samantha Kahnell, Giuliana Muccio, and Addison Beimel. The manager of the team is Jim Hanslovan, and the coaches are Matt Eckels and Joe Muccio.
Major softball all-stars win District 10 title
