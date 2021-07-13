The St. Marys Major League softball all-star team won their opening game in the state tournament by a score of 11-0 over North Pocono. St. Marys plays next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a winner's bracket semifinal.
featured
Major softball all-stars win state tournament opener
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Elk County reports new case of COVID-19
- Major softball all-stars win state tournament opener
- Garstka to take part in youth leader’s conference
- Unless ordered, SMASD not requiring mask wearing
- Library holding Shark Week-themed program
- Major all-stars scheduled to open play at state tournament Tuesday
- Outgoing superintendent’s career recognized by congressman
- Chamber replaces wing fling with new Summer Jam event
Popular Content
Articles
- Emporium plant to close costing hundreds of jobs
- Minor softball all-stars win District 10 title
- Chamber replaces wing fling with new Summer Jam event
- Minor baseball all-stars defeat Punxsutawney for District 10 title
- Major softball all-stars advance to state tournament
- Outgoing superintendent’s career recognized by congressman
- Elk County Riders planning charity ride
- Pipe bid, truck purchase among items approved by supervisors
- Minor softball District 10 title game postponed
- St. Marys girl hosting lemonade stand for charity
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which park in St. Marys is your favorite?
You voted: