Three members of the Elk County Catholic Crusader basketball team and four members of the Lady Crusaders were recently recognized during the District 9 League's annual banquet. Charlie Breindel, Luke Jansen, Tori Newton, Sydney Alexander, and Lucy Klawuhn were all named all-stars, while Jordan Wasko and Sami Straub were named the boys' and girls' Rookies of the Year, respectively.
Members of ECC girls' and boys' basketball teams recognized during D9 League banquet
