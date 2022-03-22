3-22 D9 League Awards

Three members of the Elk County Catholic Crusader basketball team and four members of the Lady Crusaders were recently recognized during the District 9 League's annual banquet. Charlie Breindel, Luke Jansen, Tori Newton, Sydney Alexander, and Lucy Klawuhn were all named all-stars, while Jordan Wasko and Sami Straub were named the boys' and girls' Rookies of the Year, respectively.

